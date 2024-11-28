Odisha's Children's Festival 'Utsah' Kicks Off with Record Investment Announcements

Odisha's vibrant children's festival, 'Utsah,' was officially opened on Thursday by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who was joined by Deputy Chief Ministers KV Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with Sports Minister Suryabanshi Suraj, at Kalinga Stadium. The event aims to foster young talent through sports competitions and cultural programs, promoting teamwork and perseverance among the state's youth.

During the inauguration, Chief Minister Majhi praised the children's enthusiasm, highlighting the festival's significance beyond mere competition. 'Utsah symbolizes the spirit of teamwork, discipline, and perseverance vital for our future generations. I am pleased to witness such vigorous participation from Odisha's youth,' Majhi remarked.

In a significant development earlier that day, CM Majhi led a high-level clearance meeting that approved a historic Rs 1,36,622.24 crore in investment proposals across 20 projects. These cover crucial sectors like steel, chemicals, green energy, and textiles, and promise to create over 74,350 jobs. 'This commitment to industrial growth will aid in building a Viksit Odisha,' Majhi said in a social media post.

The Chief Minister also attended a welcome event for the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General of Police. The conference, held at the IPS Mess in Chandrasekharpur, will be attended by notable figures including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and NSA Ajit Doval, demonstrating Odisha's preparedness to host these esteemed guests.

