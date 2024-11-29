Russia's Second Major Strike: Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russia unleashed its second major assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month, leading to severe power outages nationwide. President Vladimir Putin cited Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory as the impetus behind the attack, suggesting future targets could include decision-making centers in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the move as a 'despicable escalation' involving cruise missiles with cluster munitions. In his nightly address, he called for increased support from Western leaders to counteract Russia's bid to prolong the conflict.

The strikes affected over a million people immediately and intensified existing rolling blackouts. Ukraine's air force reported 91 missiles and 97 drones used in the attack, emphasizing the difficulty of defending against such massive assaults amidst winter conditions and limited air defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)