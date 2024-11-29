Left Menu

Russia's Second Major Strike: Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege

Russia launched its second major attack on Ukraine's energy grid, causing widespread power outages. President Putin stated the strike was in retaliation to Ukrainian attacks. Over one million people were affected, with Ukraine's air force highlighting the challenge of defending against large-scale missile and drone use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:30 IST
Russia's Second Major Strike: Ukraine's Energy Infrastructure Under Siege
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia unleashed its second major assault on Ukraine's energy infrastructure this month, leading to severe power outages nationwide. President Vladimir Putin cited Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory as the impetus behind the attack, suggesting future targets could include decision-making centers in Kyiv.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the move as a 'despicable escalation' involving cruise missiles with cluster munitions. In his nightly address, he called for increased support from Western leaders to counteract Russia's bid to prolong the conflict.

The strikes affected over a million people immediately and intensified existing rolling blackouts. Ukraine's air force reported 91 missiles and 97 drones used in the attack, emphasizing the difficulty of defending against such massive assaults amidst winter conditions and limited air defense resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024