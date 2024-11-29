Left Menu

Crime Surge Sparks Concerns: AAP's Sanjay Singh Urges Discussion

AAP MP Sanjay Singh files a Suspension of Business notice in Rajya Sabha, highlighting the alarming rise in crime in Delhi. He cites statistics from newspapers showing increased robberies, thefts, and crimes against women. Singh emphasizes the inadequacy of current security measures in addressing the capital's rising crime rate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 09:39 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 09:39 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (File Photo/@SanjayAzadSln). Image Credit: ANI
In a move that underscores growing concerns over Delhi's crime rate, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Suspension of Business notice on Friday to discuss the alarming increase in criminal activities in the national capital.

Singh's notice pointed to recent statistics reported by prominent newspapers showing a spike in crimes such as robbery and attempted murder, as well as a disturbing trend of rising attacks against women and seniors.

Singh criticized the city's law enforcement agencies, citing a failure in the system following bomb threats and low crime investigation rates, with Delhi documenting 1,74,253 crimes last year alone, emphasizing an urgent need for more effective public safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

