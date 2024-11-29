Crime Surge Sparks Concerns: AAP's Sanjay Singh Urges Discussion

In a move that underscores growing concerns over Delhi's crime rate, Aam Aadmi Party's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh submitted a Suspension of Business notice on Friday to discuss the alarming increase in criminal activities in the national capital.

Singh's notice pointed to recent statistics reported by prominent newspapers showing a spike in crimes such as robbery and attempted murder, as well as a disturbing trend of rising attacks against women and seniors.

Singh criticized the city's law enforcement agencies, citing a failure in the system following bomb threats and low crime investigation rates, with Delhi documenting 1,74,253 crimes last year alone, emphasizing an urgent need for more effective public safety measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)