Heroic SDRF Rescues: From Oil Tanker Ditch Plunge to River Trap

In a swift response to a severe accident, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team conducted a heroic rescue on Friday morning, freeing two individuals trapped after their oil tanker plummeted into a ditch. The distress call came from a location known as Bemund, situated between Khadi and Agrakhal, where the tanker veered off course and crashed 150 meters down into a ravine.

Under the command of Sub Inspector Surendra Singh, the SDRF team deployed from Post Dhalwala with essential rescue tools. The tanker, en route to Chamba, lost control near Bemund in the Narendranagar area. The driver and conductor, severely injured, were skillfully retrieved by the team amid the pitch darkness of night. Collaborating with district police, the team employed ropes and stretchers to hoist the victims to the road, promptly dispatching them to medical facilities via ambulance.

This mission followed another critical operation by the Uttarakhand SDRF and Rudraprayag DDMA on November 8th, where they saved a youth stranded midstream in the Mandakani River. The incident arose from a trolley malfunction. These back-to-back rescue feats underscore the SDRF's unwavering commitment to public safety amid challenging circumstances.

