Delhi High Court Upholds Disqualification of Colour Vision Defective Police Applicants

The Division Bench of the Delhi High Court, led by Justice C. Hari Shankar and Justice Amit Sharma, has determined that individuals with defective colour vision are ineligible for appointment as constables within the Delhi Police. The ruling aligns with the Central Administrative Tribunal's judgment, which classified defective colour vision as a disqualifying defect.

The High Court emphasized that candidates for law enforcement positions require higher medical fitness standards than those applying for civilian jobs. This decision followed a writ petition challenging the Tribunal's order, which had refused to consider an application for employment in the Delhi Police on these grounds.

The petitioners argued that defective colour vision does not constitute colour blindness and should not disqualify them from being constables. However, the Delhi Police, represented by Central Government Standing Counsel Ashish Dixit, maintained that such a defect violates the conditions outlined in the job advertisement. Consequently, the court dismissed the petitions, citing no grounds to contest the Tribunal's verdict.

