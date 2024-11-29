Left Menu

SAREX 24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue Cooperation off Kochi Coast

The Indian Coast Guard launched SAREX 24, a national maritime search and rescue exercise, off Kochi Coast. It involves regional collaboration with support from various branches of the military and maritime agencies. The exercise aims to enhance capabilities for handling large-scale contingencies through workshops and live sea exercises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 10:06 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 10:06 IST
Indian Coast Guard has commenced the search and rescue exercise SAREX 11 off Kochi (Photo/X:@IndiaCoastGuard). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Coast Guard has initiated SAREX 24, the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise, off the coast of Kochi. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event, which aims to strengthen maritime rescue capabilities through regional cooperation.

Director General S Paramesh and other officials attended the inaugural event. Singh commended the Coast Guard for its vital role in providing search and rescue services in Indian waters, emphasizing the government's commitment to support and strengthen these efforts.

The exercise, taking place under the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board, includes a variety of programs such as workshops and tabletop exercises. The second day will focus on live sea exercises involving the ICG, Navy, Air Force, and local maritime authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

