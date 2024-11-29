SAREX 24: Strengthening Maritime Rescue Cooperation off Kochi Coast

The Indian Coast Guard has initiated SAREX 24, the National Maritime Search and Rescue Exercise, off the coast of Kochi. Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh inaugurated the event, which aims to strengthen maritime rescue capabilities through regional cooperation.

Director General S Paramesh and other officials attended the inaugural event. Singh commended the Coast Guard for its vital role in providing search and rescue services in Indian waters, emphasizing the government's commitment to support and strengthen these efforts.

The exercise, taking place under the National Maritime Search and Rescue Board, includes a variety of programs such as workshops and tabletop exercises. The second day will focus on live sea exercises involving the ICG, Navy, Air Force, and local maritime authorities.

