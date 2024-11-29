Healthy Homes Initiative Improves Lives of 200,000 Kiwis, Saves Millions in Health Costs

A five-year evaluation of the Healthy Homes Initiative, led by Health New Zealand, has demonstrated significant health, social, and economic benefits, improving the lives of over 200,000 people by addressing cold, damp living conditions.

The evaluation, conducted by Otago University’s He Kāinga Oranga (the Housing and Health Research Programme), underscores the critical role of warm, dry homes in reducing preventable illnesses, boosting school attendance, and enhancing employment outcomes.

Health Minister Dr Shane Reti highlighted the initiative’s success in addressing the link between substandard housing and poor health outcomes. "Living in cold and damp conditions can lead to serious health issues, particularly respiratory illnesses," Dr. Reti said. "The Healthy Homes Initiative has delivered over 147,000 interventions, such as insulation, heating, and bedding, resulting in healthier, safer homes for thousands of families."

The evaluation revealed impressive outcomes for those who received support:

An 18.6% reduction in hospitalisations due to preventable illnesses.

A 5% decrease in school absences, reflecting healthier children.

A decline in the number of people reliant on welfare benefits, indicating improved job stability and productivity.

Dr. Reti also highlighted the initiative's remarkable cost-effectiveness, noting a return of $5.07 in health savings for every $1 spent over a five-year period. "This program is a prime example of social investment delivering real results. The benefits extend beyond health, touching education, employment, and overall wellbeing," he said.

Since its launch, the Healthy Homes Initiative has targeted families most at risk of poor housing conditions, providing critical resources like insulation, curtains, heating, and essential education about maintaining a healthy home environment.

The initiative has also contributed to broader societal benefits, reducing the strain on New Zealand’s healthcare system and enhancing productivity through improved public health.

Community health advocates and researchers welcomed the findings, emphasizing the importance of continuing and expanding the program. "This initiative shows how proactive housing interventions can lead to transformative outcomes," said a spokesperson for He Kāinga Oranga.

The government has reaffirmed its commitment to the program, with Dr. Reti indicating plans to scale up efforts to reach even more vulnerable families. "We’re dedicated to continuing this impactful work to ensure that every New Zealander has the opportunity to live in a warm, dry, and healthy home," he concluded.

The Healthy Homes Initiative stands as a model of effective policy, blending health, housing, and social investment to deliver long-term benefits for families and the nation as a whole.