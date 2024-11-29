Left Menu

Air India CEO Reports Decline in Onboard Incidents

Air India CEO Campbell Wilson credits increased reporting and employee education for the decline in alcohol-related incidents on flights over the past two years. Strengthened authority collaboration and improved crew training have bolstered the airline's handling of disruptive passengers and expanded its market share domestically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 11:46 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 11:46 IST
Air India CEO Reports Decline in Onboard Incidents
Air India CEO Campbell Wilson (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable shift, alcohol-related incidents on Air India flights have seen a decline over the last two years, attributed to enhanced reporting protocols and comprehensive crew education, as announced by CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday.

During a media briefing, Wilson emphasized the necessity for the travelling public to be aware of acceptable onboard behavior. He outlined the airline's commitment to training its crew on managing unruly passengers and assured them of robust company support in such situations.

Wilson further underscored the significant role of police and government in ensuring reported incidents are taken seriously, fostering a safe reporting environment for cabin staff.

The CEO highlighted increased confidence among crew members due to improved training, leading to more diligent reporting to authorities, which has subsequently reduced the incidents. He also drew attention to the significant infusion of 9,000 new employees, reducing the average staff age significantly, thus enhancing vigor within Air India's workforce. This rejuvenation aligns with the airline's enlarged operations, including 1,200 daily flights and a fleet of 300 aircraft, driving its domestic market share to 29%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024