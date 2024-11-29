Air India CEO Reports Decline in Onboard Incidents

In a notable shift, alcohol-related incidents on Air India flights have seen a decline over the last two years, attributed to enhanced reporting protocols and comprehensive crew education, as announced by CEO Campbell Wilson on Thursday.

During a media briefing, Wilson emphasized the necessity for the travelling public to be aware of acceptable onboard behavior. He outlined the airline's commitment to training its crew on managing unruly passengers and assured them of robust company support in such situations.

Wilson further underscored the significant role of police and government in ensuring reported incidents are taken seriously, fostering a safe reporting environment for cabin staff.

The CEO highlighted increased confidence among crew members due to improved training, leading to more diligent reporting to authorities, which has subsequently reduced the incidents. He also drew attention to the significant infusion of 9,000 new employees, reducing the average staff age significantly, thus enhancing vigor within Air India's workforce. This rejuvenation aligns with the airline's enlarged operations, including 1,200 daily flights and a fleet of 300 aircraft, driving its domestic market share to 29%.

(With inputs from agencies.)