Parliament Stalemate: Unyielding Protests Over Adani and Regional Violence

On Friday, for the fourth consecutive day, the Indian Parliament was adjourned until December 2 after failing to conduct any meaningful business, due to ongoing opposition protests over issues such as the Adani group's allegations and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed dismay over the stalemate, labeling the disruptions as damaging to the public's interest. Criticizing the use of Rule 267 as a mere tool for halting proceedings, he lamented the ineffective legislative sessions, describing them as potentially damaging precedents.

Citing the government's refusal to engage in discourse, Congress representatives, including Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, slammed the government for allegedly discovering a new level of indifference towards parliamentary function. Despite the Adani Group's denial of bribery allegations, the persistent call from the opposition for clarification and debate remains unmet.

