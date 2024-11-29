Left Menu

Parliament Stalemate: Unyielding Protests Over Adani and Regional Violence

Parliament adjourned for the fourth consecutive day amid opposition protests over the Adani issue and regional unrest in Manipur and Sambhal. Concerns were raised about the government's response as continuous disruptions led to an impasse in legislative proceedings, sparking criticism from various opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:17 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:17 IST
Parliament Stalemate: Unyielding Protests Over Adani and Regional Violence
Visuals from Lok Sabha (Photo/Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, for the fourth consecutive day, the Indian Parliament was adjourned until December 2 after failing to conduct any meaningful business, due to ongoing opposition protests over issues such as the Adani group's allegations and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

In the Rajya Sabha, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed dismay over the stalemate, labeling the disruptions as damaging to the public's interest. Criticizing the use of Rule 267 as a mere tool for halting proceedings, he lamented the ineffective legislative sessions, describing them as potentially damaging precedents.

Citing the government's refusal to engage in discourse, Congress representatives, including Jairam Ramesh and Gaurav Gogoi, slammed the government for allegedly discovering a new level of indifference towards parliamentary function. Despite the Adani Group's denial of bribery allegations, the persistent call from the opposition for clarification and debate remains unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

