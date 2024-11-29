Left Menu

Odisha's Crackdown on Paddy Smuggling: A Battle for Fair Procurement

The Odisha government is taking rigorous steps to prevent illegal paddy inflow during the procurement season. Special enforcement teams are in place to monitor and act against unlawful activities. To support farmers, the state offers an additional Rs 800 on top of the central MSP. Awareness campaigns aim to ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:29 IST
Amid the paddy procurement season, the Odisha government has intensified efforts to prevent the illegal inflow of paddy from neighboring states. Special enforcement teams, numbering 84, have been deployed, with significant presence in districts like Bargarh and Sambalpur, to curb such unlawful practices.

The state's decision to offer an additional Rs 800 per quintal above the central government's MSP of Rs 2,300 has raised concerns over potential illegal activities by traders aiming to sell paddy at inflated prices in Odisha. The state targets the procurement of 80 lakh tonnes of paddy in the current Kharif Marketing Season 2024-25.

These enforcement teams are tasked with monitoring vehicles transporting paddy into Odisha and ensuring compliance with regulations. Civil supply officers have been directed to oversee the procurement process, keeping transparency and smooth operations in mind. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will begin bonus distribution to eligible farmers from December 8, aiming to support local farmers better.

