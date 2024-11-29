Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom and U.S. Economic Optimism

Global stock markets are on track for their most robust performance since May, spurred by predictions of U.S. economic growth and a surge in artificial intelligence investments.

Despite ongoing concerns about political instability and an economic slowdown in Europe, Wall Street's S&P 500 has led the gains, bolstered by futures markets' expectations of continued rises.

The euro's decline, European Central Bank's proposed rate cuts, and volatile political scenarios contribute to a complex global economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)