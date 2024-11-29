Left Menu

Stocks Surge Amid AI Boom and U.S. Economic Optimism

Global shares are poised for their best month since May, driven by optimism in U.S. growth and an AI investment surge. Despite fears of political and economic instability in Europe, stock markets are seeing gains, with Wall Street leading the charge.

29-11-2024
Global stock markets are on track for their most robust performance since May, spurred by predictions of U.S. economic growth and a surge in artificial intelligence investments.

Despite ongoing concerns about political instability and an economic slowdown in Europe, Wall Street's S&P 500 has led the gains, bolstered by futures markets' expectations of continued rises.

The euro's decline, European Central Bank's proposed rate cuts, and volatile political scenarios contribute to a complex global economic landscape.

