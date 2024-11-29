Prayagraj Blooms: Floral Transformation for Mahakumbh 2025

The Uttar Pradesh government, under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is set to transform Prayagraj into a floral paradise, welcoming millions for Mahakumbh 2025 with an aromatic and visual feast. Preparations are underway to enhance spiritual experiences with world-class facilities and vibrant surroundings.

For the first time, the city will see large-scale floral adornments, including gardens, colorful pots, and decorative beds. This effort is supported by a Rs 7.55 crore allocation, ensuring meticulous execution. Seasonal flowers will fill over 26,000 pots, while expansive beds along the Ganga will create a serene, stunning atmosphere for devotees.

Orders for vibrant flowers and ornamental plants have been placed with Ayodhya and Kashi nurseries, aiming to not only beautify the fairgrounds but also parks, roads, the airport, and the High Court. High demand sees roses, dahlias, and jasmines take center stage, alongside decorative plants like Erica Palm and Peace Lily.

(With inputs from agencies.)