Tripura CM Inaugurates Media Skill Workshop, Boosting Journalist Expertise

In a significant advancement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Media Skill Development Workshop, a four-day event aimed at equipping journalists with advanced skills. This initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Information and Culture and the Agartala Press Club, targeting the evolving media landscape.

During his opening remarks, CM Saha underlined the government's dedication to nurturing strong ties with the media sector. He highlighted the importance of continuous training for journalists, which is pivotal in ensuring transparency and the free flow of information within governance frameworks.

Further solidifying the state's commitment to media infrastructure, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a new lift facility at the Agartala Press Club, enhancing accessibility. Media professionals will receive expert training in areas like digital journalism and investigative reporting, ensuring a robust and independent media sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)