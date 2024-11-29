Left Menu

Tripura CM Inaugurates Media Skill Workshop, Boosting Journalist Expertise

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has launched a four-day Media Skill Development Workshop, aiming to equip journalists with advanced skills. Through government collaboration with the Agartala Press Club, the workshop focuses on promoting transparency and enhancing media capabilities in the state while introducing a new accessibility facility at the press club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 22:24 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 22:24 IST
Tripura CM Inaugurates Media Skill Workshop, Boosting Journalist Expertise
Tripura CM Inaugurates Media Skill Development Workshop to strengthen relationship with press (Photo/ X: @DrManikSaha2). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant advancement, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the Media Skill Development Workshop, a four-day event aimed at equipping journalists with advanced skills. This initiative is a joint effort by the Department of Information and Culture and the Agartala Press Club, targeting the evolving media landscape.

During his opening remarks, CM Saha underlined the government's dedication to nurturing strong ties with the media sector. He highlighted the importance of continuous training for journalists, which is pivotal in ensuring transparency and the free flow of information within governance frameworks.

Further solidifying the state's commitment to media infrastructure, the Chief Minister laid the foundation for a new lift facility at the Agartala Press Club, enhancing accessibility. Media professionals will receive expert training in areas like digital journalism and investigative reporting, ensuring a robust and independent media sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024