Lebanon: Final repatriation flight brings Brazilians home amid ceasefire

The 13th and possibly last mission under Brazil’s Operation Cedar Roots carried 150 passengers, including elderly persons and children, back to safety. For many, the relief of reaching Brazilian soil was tempered by the devastation they left behind.

“I’m very happy, very thankful for this repatriation operation, which sent a plane for us,” said Mona Houssami, a Brazilian who lived in Lebanon for 15 years.

However, her joy was overshadowed by the anguish of witnessing her adopted home’s destruction.

“It’s very hard to see our country being destroyed for nothing.”

Historic repatriation numbers

Brazil is home to the largest Lebanese community in the world, with around eight million citizens and descendants. This number is larger than the population of Lebanon itself, which has around 5.5 million inhabitants.

The flight marked the 13th and possibly final repatriation mission under the Brazilian government’s programme, which began on 5 October and has brought home 2,663 people and 34 pets from Lebanon.

The Operation comes amid a newly implemented ceasefire in Lebanon, prompting Brazilian authorities to assess the demand and security conditions for a potential 14th flight. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Brazilian Embassy in Beirut remains in contact with nationals and their families to provide support in securing flights.

The initiative has been hailed as a groundbreaking example of coordinated public policy.

“These are historic repatriation numbers that we are witnessing today at this final reception,” said Maria Beatriz Nogueira, head of the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, office in São Paulo, pledging support to such humanitarian assistance programmes.

Supportive networks and partnerships

Multiple stakeholders have been involved in the operation, including UN agencies, Brazilian ministries, and civil society organizations.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) conducted interviews to assess protection needs, assisted with documentation, and provided logistical support. UNHCR contributed with translation services and facilitated family reunifications.

Thaís Senra, project coordinator at IOM, emphasized the agency’s ongoing role in ensuring smooth integration for returnees.

“We provide continuous logistical support, including accommodation, travel arrangements, and data management, ensuring a smooth reception in the country and later facilitating measures for inclusion in Brazilian society,” she said.

The comprehensive nature of the operation also reflects Brazil’s broader commitment to inclusion and social protection, according to Cinthia Miranda, general coordinator of emergencies in Brazil’s Unified Social Assistance System, or SUAS.

“The Brazilian government has one of the most progressive laws in the world when it comes to welcoming migrants,” she said.

“We believe in fighting poverty and vulnerability, and we pride ourselves on being a model country for the world in guaranteeing rights. Through this operation, we aim to showcase Brazil’s humanitarian and welcoming spirit”, she added.

A Lebanon “without the sounds of warplanes”

The flight marked a turning point for individuals like Nura Yassine, a Brazilian who had spent 16 years in Lebanon. Reflecting on her experience, she described the war as a source of constant fear and distress.

“The war generated a lot of fear and negative thoughts,” she said. “I’m relieved to be in Brazil and hope to return one day to a Lebanon without the sounds of warplanes.”

As the largest repatriation initiative of Brazilians from a conflict zone, Operation Cedar Roots underscores the importance of international cooperation in addressing humanitarian crises.

Ms. Miranda highlighted that the initiative involved “many hands,” including various ministries, UN agencies, and civil society organizations, and, in particular, the Arab-Lebanese diaspora.