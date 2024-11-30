PM Modi Leads National Security Dialogue at Bhubaneswar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will join police chiefs in Bhubaneswar for a national conference focusing on security issues including terrorism, narcotics, and cybercrime. The event will provide a platform for discussing new criminal laws and best policing practices, with interactive sessions featuring senior officials.
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a pivotal all-India police leadership conference in Bhubaneswar, starting this Saturday. The three-day event, ending December 1, will tackle pressing national security concerns such as counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, and coastal security, according to the Prime Minister's Office.
The conference aims to foster a comprehensive dialogue among top police officials on evolving security threats, including the challenges posed by narcotics, cybercrime, and economic stability. It promises an open platform for senior police professionals to discuss the operational and infrastructural difficulties they face, alongside debates on recent advancements and practices in policing.
The Prime Minister, who has shown sustained interest in these discussions, will be present as delegates review the implementation of new laws and unique features rolled out for this year's conference. Sessions will include yoga, breakout meetings, and thematic dinners, providing varied opportunities for exchange. Notably, since 2014, this conference has rotated locations across India, reinforcing its national significance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Gujarat ATS and Narcotics Control Bureau seize 500 kg of drugs from boat off Porbandar coast, says official.
700 kg of drugs seized, 8 Iranians held off Gujarat coast in joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau, Navy, Gujarat ATS: Statement.
Massive Drug Bust: 1,800 Kilograms of Narcotics Seized in Madhya Pradesh
Parliamentary Committee Reviews Indian Coast Guard's Coastal Security Measures
Major Drug Syndicate Crushed: Delhi Police Seize Rs 1 Crore Worth of Narcotics