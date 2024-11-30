PM Modi Leads National Security Dialogue at Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in a pivotal all-India police leadership conference in Bhubaneswar, starting this Saturday. The three-day event, ending December 1, will tackle pressing national security concerns such as counterterrorism, left-wing extremism, and coastal security, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The conference aims to foster a comprehensive dialogue among top police officials on evolving security threats, including the challenges posed by narcotics, cybercrime, and economic stability. It promises an open platform for senior police professionals to discuss the operational and infrastructural difficulties they face, alongside debates on recent advancements and practices in policing.

The Prime Minister, who has shown sustained interest in these discussions, will be present as delegates review the implementation of new laws and unique features rolled out for this year's conference. Sessions will include yoga, breakout meetings, and thematic dinners, providing varied opportunities for exchange. Notably, since 2014, this conference has rotated locations across India, reinforcing its national significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)