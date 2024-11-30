Mission Arun Himveer: Boosting Market Access for Arunachal's Agriculturists

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has inaugurated 'Mission Arun Himveer,' an initiative aimed at enhancing market linkages for the state's agri-horticulture producers. This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), witnessed by state Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As per the agreement, local produce such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry will be sourced from local farmers, Self Help Groups, and Farmer Producer Organisations. These will be sold directly to the ITBP, aiding the economic stimulation in remote villages and addressing employment challenges. The collaboration mimics an earlier agreement with the Indian Army, which has already seen the successful procurement of about 400 tons of produce.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism about the mission's potential to resolve local market limitations for farmers and encourage reverse migration to rural areas. The initiative is expected to double farmers' incomes and strengthen social ties between border communities and the ITBP, while integrating efforts like the Vibrant Village Programme for border district economic enhancement. All funds from this mission are intended to directly benefit the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)