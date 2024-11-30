Left Menu

Mission Arun Himveer: Boosting Market Access for Arunachal's Agriculturists

Arunachal Pradesh's government has launched 'Mission Arun Himveer,' aligning with the ITBP to bolster market access for local agri-producers. The initiative aims to invigorate rural economies, encourage reverse migration, and foster farmer-ITBP relations, ensuring local produce's direct procurement and enhancing livelihoods.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 10:14 IST
Mission Arun Himveer: Boosting Market Access for Arunachal's Agriculturists
MoU signed between APAMB and ITBP (Photo/X @PemaKhanduBJP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has inaugurated 'Mission Arun Himveer,' an initiative aimed at enhancing market linkages for the state's agri-horticulture producers. This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), witnessed by state Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

As per the agreement, local produce such as fruits, vegetables, meat, and poultry will be sourced from local farmers, Self Help Groups, and Farmer Producer Organisations. These will be sold directly to the ITBP, aiding the economic stimulation in remote villages and addressing employment challenges. The collaboration mimics an earlier agreement with the Indian Army, which has already seen the successful procurement of about 400 tons of produce.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed optimism about the mission's potential to resolve local market limitations for farmers and encourage reverse migration to rural areas. The initiative is expected to double farmers' incomes and strengthen social ties between border communities and the ITBP, while integrating efforts like the Vibrant Village Programme for border district economic enhancement. All funds from this mission are intended to directly benefit the farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024