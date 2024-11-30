Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar's Influential Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will visit Arunachal Pradesh for one day, attending the Rajiv Gandhi University's 22nd Convocation and addressing a special legislative session. He emphasized societal health at previous events, urging support for domestic medical manufacturing.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/X @VPIndia). Image Credit: ANI
Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to visit Arunachal Pradesh this Saturday, marking a significant event on his itinerary. During the one-day trip, he will participate in crucial events in Doimukh and Itanagar.

According to the Vice President's Secretariat, Dhankhar is slated to serve as the Chief Guest at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony at Rajiv Gandhi University, Rono Hills, Doimukh. Additionally, he will address a special session of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly in Itanagar, highlighting the importance of health and productivity.

Earlier, on November 26, Vice-President Dhankhar attended the 64th convocation at the National Academy of Medical Sciences, AIIMS Jodhpur. His address underscored the essential link between good health and societal well-being, as he called for increased domestic production of medical equipment, stressing ethical standards in the medical profession.

(With inputs from agencies.)

