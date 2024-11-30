Left Menu

Bodoland Seeks New Territorial Army Regiment

BTC Chief Pramod Boro met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to propose a special regiment for Bodoland. The initiative aims to boost youth participation in the Indian Armed Forces and foster national pride. The Defence Minister appreciated the proposal, pledging to give it due consideration.

Meeting between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Pramod Boro (Photo/MoD). Image Credit: ANI
In a bid to increase military engagement from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), BTC Chief Pramod Boro held discussions with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Friday. Boro emphasized the enthusiastic involvement of BTR's youth in recruitment rallies organized by the Indian Armed Forces.

During the meeting, the BTC Chief presented a memorandum suggesting the establishment of a 'Territorial Army Home and Hearth Battalion' specifically for BTR. This proposed regiment aims to provide a dedicated avenue for the region's youth to enlist in the defense forces, thus enhancing their role in national security efforts.

Pramod Boro stated that the initiative is designed to not only boost participation but also to foster a strong sense of patriotism and national pride among the local youth. The Defence Minister acknowledged the BTR government's commitment and assured that the proposal would receive serious consideration.

The meeting is viewed as a pivotal development toward strengthening the region's integration with national defense strategies. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

