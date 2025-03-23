Left Menu

Youth Participation in Politics: A Future-Forward Initiative by Tripura's CM

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha emphasizes the importance of youth in politics during the State-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Competition. He advocates for greater awareness of parliamentary norms among the 18-25 age group, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi supports youth engagement for holistic national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:39 IST
Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha underscored the significance of youth involvement in politics, citing it as a substantial benefit to the country's future. Addressing the State-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Competition held in Agartala, Dr Saha stressed the need to educate the younger generation about the parliamentary system and its intricacies.

The event was orchestrated by the Youth Affairs and Sports Department alongside the Tripura Legislative Assembly, targeting young Indians aged 18 to 25. Dr Saha highlighted that the initiative was launched in 2019 to cultivate interest in parliamentary affairs. The program's first phase was rolled out recently, witnessing participation from 38 contestants across the state's districts, with female representation significantly high.

Dr Saha reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to involving youth from non-political backgrounds due to their mature perspectives and integrity. He mentioned the broader benefits of such participation, noting the contributions young people could make to the country's socio-economic and holistic development. Additionally, awareness of historical milestones like India's 75th independence anniversary and concepts like 'One Nation, One Election' were spotlighted as essential knowledge for the youth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

