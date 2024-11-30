BJP Leader Advocates Non-Politicization Amid Ajmer Dargah Temple Dispute

In a bid to maintain judicial integrity, BJP leader and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani stressed the importance of keeping politics out of the ongoing legal dispute involving a Shiva temple claim within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Speaking to ANI, Devnani highlighted that the issue is still under court jurisdiction.

Devnani openly supported due legal processes, stating, "The court has issued notices and its decision on the matter will be binding." Aligning with this stance, Ajmer Dargah's head expressed concerns over recent claims involving mosques, referencing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 2022 remarks about religious site disputes.

Criticism has surfaced, particularly from AIMIM MP Owaisi, who questioned the judiciary's adherence to the Places of Worship Act, hinting at a larger governance issue undermining national unity. Meanwhile, a local Ajmer court issued notices to multiple parties in the case, questioning the presence of a Shiva temple at the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

(With inputs from agencies.)