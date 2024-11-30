Left Menu

BJP Leader Advocates Non-Politicization Amid Ajmer Dargah Temple Dispute

Vasudev Devnani, BJP leader and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker, emphasizes the importance of not politicizing the legal dispute claiming a Shiva temple in Ajmer Sharif Dargah. The court case continues while criticism arises over various claims to religious sites, igniting a call for adherence to judicial outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 15:24 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 15:24 IST
BJP Leader Advocates Non-Politicization Amid Ajmer Dargah Temple Dispute
Vasudev Devnani,BJP leader and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to maintain judicial integrity, BJP leader and Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani stressed the importance of keeping politics out of the ongoing legal dispute involving a Shiva temple claim within the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Speaking to ANI, Devnani highlighted that the issue is still under court jurisdiction.

Devnani openly supported due legal processes, stating, "The court has issued notices and its decision on the matter will be binding." Aligning with this stance, Ajmer Dargah's head expressed concerns over recent claims involving mosques, referencing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's 2022 remarks about religious site disputes.

Criticism has surfaced, particularly from AIMIM MP Owaisi, who questioned the judiciary's adherence to the Places of Worship Act, hinting at a larger governance issue undermining national unity. Meanwhile, a local Ajmer court issued notices to multiple parties in the case, questioning the presence of a Shiva temple at the dargah of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024