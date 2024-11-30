Left Menu

Nationwide Campaign by Insurance Employees Aims at New Reforms

The All India Life Insurance Employees' Federation (AINLIEF) plans a nationwide campaign to challenge the introduction of GST on insurance premiums and oppose further increases in foreign direct investment in the insurance sector. The federation seeks support from MPs and advocates for reverting to the old pension scheme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:40 IST
Nationwide Campaign by Insurance Employees Aims at New Reforms
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Life Insurance Employees' Federation (AINLIEF) announced on Saturday its intentions to initiate a nationwide campaign. The campaign will advocate for the removal of GST on insurance premiums and prevent any further escalations in foreign direct investment in the insurance sector.

General Secretary V Narasimhan, during the All India Triennial General Conference, stated that they would engage with Members of Parliament across political lines to garner backing for these demands. The conference saw participation from delegates nationwide.

In addition, AINLIEF's agenda includes calling for the withdrawal of new labor codes and the reimplementation of the old pension scheme for LIC employees hired post-2010. Currently, the insurance sector permits up to 74% FDI, and the government contemplates increasing this to 100%, Narasimhan highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Redesigning Supply Chains for Flexibility, Collaboration, and Long-Term Resilience

Building Gender-Responsive Transport Systems for Ghana’s Rapidly Growing Cities

From Credit to Crisis: How Supply Shocks Affect Employment and Investment

From Drought to Floods: Understanding the Economic Fallout of Climate Events in the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024