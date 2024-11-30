Left Menu

Fadnavis Urges Water Conservation to Combat Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra

Devendra Fadnavis, addressing the BJS National Convention 2024, emphasized the urgency of addressing groundwater depletion to tackle farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He highlighted Maharashtra's unique achievement of rising water tables, crediting BJS and other NGOs for their efforts. Farmer suicides persist amid water scarcity and inadequate government support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:07 IST
Fadnavis Urges Water Conservation to Combat Farmer Suicides in Maharashtra
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis (Photo/ Devendra Fadnavis' Social Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana (BJS) National Convention 2024, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis raised concerns over declining groundwater levels, stating that resolving water scarcity is crucial to preventing farmer suicides in Maharashtra. He defended governmental actions, citing a report that noted an increase in the state's water table.

Fadnavis insisted, "Ending farmer suicides is impossible without fixing water issues. Maharashtra consistently faces a 50% water deficit, and conservation is the sole solution." He credited BJS, Aamir Khan's Paani Foundation, and Nana Patekar's Naam Foundation for the rise in water levels, as per a 2020 central government report.

Despite these efforts, farmer suicides remain a pressing issue in Maharashtra, with the state accounting for 37.6% of all such suicides in India in 2022, according to the National Crime Records Bureau. Farmers have aired grievances regarding insufficient governmental support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024