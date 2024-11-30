Left Menu

Indian Naval Academy's Majestic Graduation Parade: A New Class of Leaders

In a grand ceremony at the Indian Naval Academy, 239 trainees, comprising men, women and foreign cadets, graduated, showcasing their dedication and hard work. The event underscored international cooperation and rewarded excellence, as naval leaders inspired graduates with themes of integrity, courage, and commitment to national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:33 IST
Passing Out Parade held at Ezhimala, Kerala (Photo: PIB) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a grand showcase at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, 239 trainees successfully completed their initial training in an impressive Passing Out Parade. The graduates hailed from various courses and included eight foreign cadets and 29 women, highlighting the academy's inclusive approach to naval training.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, presided over the ceremony, celebrating with awards for the top-performing Midshipmen and Cadets. Shashi Tripathi, President of the Naval Welfare & Wellness Association, alongside prominent figures, joined the event, emphasizing the significance of this milestone for the trainees.

The graduates, adorned with ceremonial swords and rifles, marked their graduation with a traditional march, a testament to their hard work and resilience. Admiral Tripathi praised their accomplishments while thanking parents for supporting their children's journey into the armed forces. He highlighted the international collaboration that INA nurtures, demonstrating its world-class training capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

