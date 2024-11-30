Gujarat Unveils Development Projects Worth ₹120 Crores in Anand District

In a major boost to Gujarat's development agenda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a suite of 52 projects valued at ₹120 crores in the Anand district, as announced at an event in Sojitra. This includes the initiation of 39 projects worth ₹90 crores and the completion of 13 projects valued at ₹30 crores.

Paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Shree Bhaikaka, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-centric approach, emphasizing that Gujarat's significant growth serves as a national exemplar. Patel inaugurated the newly established Shree Bhaikaka Government Commerce College in Sojitra, built at a cost of ₹14.85 crores.

CM Patel stressed the state's progress in essential sectors like urban planning, public health, and infrastructure under PM Modi's leadership. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing initiatives like the distribution of Ayushman cards to elderly citizens and e-rickshaw rollouts for waste management, aimed at advancing comprehensive societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)