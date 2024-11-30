Left Menu

Gujarat Unveils Development Projects Worth ₹120 Crores in Anand District

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launched 52 projects worth ₹120 crores in Anand, laying the foundation for 39 and inaugurating 13. The initiatives focus on infrastructure, education, and sustainability, supporting PM Modi's vision. The event highlighted Gujarat's growth trajectory as a national model, honoring local figures like Sardar Patel and Shree Bhaikaka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:35 IST
Gujarat Unveils Development Projects Worth ₹120 Crores in Anand District
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel (File Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major boost to Gujarat's development agenda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel launched a suite of 52 projects valued at ₹120 crores in the Anand district, as announced at an event in Sojitra. This includes the initiation of 39 projects worth ₹90 crores and the completion of 13 projects valued at ₹30 crores.

Paying homage to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Shree Bhaikaka, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's development-centric approach, emphasizing that Gujarat's significant growth serves as a national exemplar. Patel inaugurated the newly established Shree Bhaikaka Government Commerce College in Sojitra, built at a cost of ₹14.85 crores.

CM Patel stressed the state's progress in essential sectors like urban planning, public health, and infrastructure under PM Modi's leadership. Additionally, he highlighted ongoing initiatives like the distribution of Ayushman cards to elderly citizens and e-rickshaw rollouts for waste management, aimed at advancing comprehensive societal development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

Yen Surge Sparks Speculation on BOJ Rate Hike

 Global
2
Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

Trump's Election Win Sparks High Tensions Over Taiwan

 Global
3
Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

Chad Ends Defence Pact as Old Alliances Shift in Africa

 Global
4
England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

England Collapses Early in Christchurch Test

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024