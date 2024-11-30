Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pushes for Swift Infrastructure Progress in Haldwani

In a recent meeting held in Haldwani, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami scrutinized the progress of crucial projects handled by the Public Works Department, Energy Department, and Drinking Water Department. Reviewing initiatives concerning road enhancement, drinking water systems, and electricity infrastructure, Dhami called for urgent updates following the city's road expansion efforts.

The Chief Minister specifically pointed out inefficiencies within the Drinking Water and Electricity Departments. Expressing dissatisfaction, he admonished officials to ensure that projects are finalized promptly without disrupting public life. District Magistrate Vandana detailed ongoing initiatives under the ADB project, emphasizing the completion of several sewerage and drinking water lines, while also revealing a proposal to the government for addressing unfinished tasks, including the repair and asphalting of 31 damaged roads, supported by a Rs 12.5 crore allocation from the Development Authority.

Furthermore, necessary road renovation efforts in the Lalkuan area are underway as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission projects. The District Magistrate also reported the submission of a proposal to the Technical Advisory Committee for the construction of Namo Bhawan in Haldwani, while other road expansions face bureaucratic delays, with funding requests for ongoing developments, such as the mitigation of Devkhadi drain damage, being forwarded.

The Chief Minister, addressing complaints about inflated electricity bills and rural wildlife issues, instructed the Electricity Department to organize resolution camps and directed immediate installation of solar street lights in regions affected by leopard attacks. To facilitate quicker fund allocation, Dhami directly coordinated with the Finance Secretary of Uttarakhand over the phone.

