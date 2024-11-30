Left Menu

Delhi MLA Naresh Balyan Arrested Over Alleged Extortion Ties

Delhi Police have detained AAP MLA Naresh Balyan in connection with a year-old extortion case. An investigation uncovered an audio recording of talks between Balyan and gangster Kapil Sangwan about ransom demands from businessmen. The BJP claims AAP now relies on criminal support for its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 22:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken into custody Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Naresh Balyan on Saturday over alleged involvement in an extortion case from the previous year. Officials indicated that this arrest follows the discovery of an audio recording implicating Balyan in discussions with notorious gangster Kapil 'Nandu' Sangwan, currently residing abroad.

The audio allegedly captures conversations on collecting ransom from businessmen, prompting officials to interrogate Balyan as the investigation continues. Earlier, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia accused Balyan of orchestrating extortion with gangsters, claiming AAP has increasingly aligned itself with criminal elements, branding them as significant supporters.

Notably, BJP's allegations surface as AAP steps up criticism against the Centre and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, lamenting the rise in Delhi's crime rates, suggesting the capital is seeing a surge in criminal activity reminiscent of Mumbai's underworld era in the 1990s, according to AAP's national convener Arvind Kejriwal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

