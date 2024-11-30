Vadodara Steps into Future: Major Overbridge Announcement at Vikas Utsav

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has announced a pivotal development for Vadodara: a new overbridge will soon replace the longstanding Alkapuri railway underpass. This announcement was made during the Vadodara Municipal Corporation's Vikas Utsav, where projects worth Rs 616.54 crores were inaugurated, according to a CMO release on Saturday.

As part of the event, Patel unveiled several initiatives aimed at bolstering the city's infrastructure. Joined by Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla and other dignitaries, the CM commenced projects relating to water supply, street lighting, housing, drainage, roads, bridges, and waste management. Furthermore, new vehicles for sanitation and civic services were introduced.

Reflecting on Vadodara's notable achievements, including hosting visits from the Indian and Spanish Prime Ministers, the CM asserted that Vadodara is cementing its place on the global development stage. The Chief Minister remarked on the state's significant investment in urban development, escalating from Rs 750 crore to Rs 21,916 crore annually. Recent allocations include Rs 68 crore for outgrowth development and Rs 756 crore for urban projects.

Patel stressed the state's vision of cities as opportunities for growth rather than challenges, aligning with the national aim of Viksit Bharat@2047 by contributing to Viksit Vadodara. He emphasized efficient investments, setting ambitious goals, and the perpetual maintenance of Vadodara's cleanliness, deeply rooted in the city's culture.

Chief Whip Balkrishna Shukla reiterated the government's dedication to upholding Vadodara's cultural heritage in tandem with development. Regular Vikas Utsavs foster this progress, with contributions from the Municipal Corporation backed by state support. Additionally, beneficiaries of the Awas Yojana program were given keys to their new homes during the ceremony, acknowledged by Mayor Pinky Soni.

(With inputs from agencies.)