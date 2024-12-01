Indian Railways Upgrades Linen Facilities for Enhanced Passenger Comfort

In a concerted effort to improve passenger experience, Indian Railways is utilizing state-of-the-art technology to ensure clean and high-quality linen for travelers in air-conditioned sleeper classes. Railway officials revealed that all bedrolls are washed in mechanized laundries after each use, providing a hygienic travel environment.

Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railway, stated that blankets are cleaned at least once a month, with more frequent washing as needed. Every air-conditioned passenger receives a bedroll kit containing two sheets—one for the mattress and another as a blanket cover. Even RAC passengers receive complete linen sets. Railway authorities maintain AC coach temperatures at around 24 degrees Celsius, negating the need for extra blankets, while several advanced laundry care centers operate across the network to ensure spotless bedrolls.

A newly established laundry center in Guwahati can produce up to 16,000 bedroll packets daily, meeting the increasing demands of local trains. This facility features a tunnel-based system that efficiently handles large linen volumes, optimizing resource usage. Indian Railways' initiatives include procuring linen that meets strict Bureau of Indian Standards specifications and setting up war-rooms for monitoring passenger complaints via the Rail Madad portal. These measures aim to guarantee both comfort and safety during travel.

Additionally, Indian Railways is improving logistics for storing, transporting, and packaging bedrolls in eco-friendly materials. Blankets now conform to new specifications, offering passengers lighter, easy-to-clean options for added comfort. Sharma emphasized that only washed linen is provided to travelers, thereby maintaining stringent hygiene standards.

