Fuel Price Surge: Jet Fuel and LPG Costs Escalate Again

In a latest revision on Sunday, state-owned fuel retailers increased the prices of jet fuel and commercial LPG. The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) saw a price rise of 1.45%, marking its second consecutive monthly hike. This adjustment comes after reductions that had brought the prices to their lowest this year.

The commercial LPG witnessed its fifth successive monthly price hike, rising by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder. This surge in prices underlines the impact of global oil trends and fluctuating international fuel benchmarks, hitting the hospitality sector hardest.

While prices of domestic cooking gas remain unchanged, the consistent rise in ATF and LPG negates previous price drops, posing challenges to airline and hospitality industries. Fuel price stability remains elusive amid international uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)