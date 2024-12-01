Fuel Price Surge: Jet Fuel and LPG Costs Escalate Again
Jet fuel and commercial LPG prices were hiked again, with ATF rising by 1.45% and LPG by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder, following international trends. This marks the fifth consecutive monthly increase in LPG and the second for jet fuel, negating prior reductions.
- Country:
- India
In a latest revision on Sunday, state-owned fuel retailers increased the prices of jet fuel and commercial LPG. The aviation turbine fuel (ATF) saw a price rise of 1.45%, marking its second consecutive monthly hike. This adjustment comes after reductions that had brought the prices to their lowest this year.
The commercial LPG witnessed its fifth successive monthly price hike, rising by Rs 16.5 per 19-kg cylinder. This surge in prices underlines the impact of global oil trends and fluctuating international fuel benchmarks, hitting the hospitality sector hardest.
While prices of domestic cooking gas remain unchanged, the consistent rise in ATF and LPG negates previous price drops, posing challenges to airline and hospitality industries. Fuel price stability remains elusive amid international uncertainties.
