Empowering Traders: New Tools and Education for Responsible Derivative Trading

Broking firms Groww and Samco Securities introduce innovative features to promote responsible trading for retail derivative investors. The firms, alongside Axis Securities, also focus on education to enhance financial literacy. Regulatory changes by Sebi aim to control trading risks, as reports reveal significant losses in equity derivatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 11:20 IST
Broking firms Groww and Samco Securities have innovatively stepped up to promote responsible trading for retail investors engaged in derivative trading. These cutting-edge features aim to cultivate a disciplined approach among traders who navigate the often volatile territory of derivatives markets.

Educational initiatives spearheaded by Groww, Samco, and Axis Securities are redefining investor engagement. By intensifying efforts to raise financial literacy, these firms are working to equip both novice and seasoned traders with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions.

Meanwhile, Sebi has tightened regulations around equity derivatives to mitigate risks. The new measures come amidst findings showing high percentages of individual traders incurring losses, emphasizing the urgent need for reform and education in the trading community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

