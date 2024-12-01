Left Menu

Audit Integrity: Enhancing Corporate Accountability

Auditing quality has improved recently, says NFRA chief Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, highlighting board and audit committee engagement's role in averting corporate failures. The NFRA has issued over 80 orders addressing auditing lapses to bolster corporate fiscal responsibility and safeguard against future failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:13 IST
Audit Integrity: Enhancing Corporate Accountability
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, the chief of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), announced improvements in company audits over the past four years, emphasizing involvement from board members and audit committees to avert corporate failures.

The NFRA, since its 2018 inception, has mandated stricter oversight on auditors, resulting in over 80 orders in cases involving giants like Cafe Coffee Day and DHFL, citing lapses that contributed to corporate collapses.

Pandey highlighted effective communication as crucial, urging those charged with governance to work closely with auditors to fulfill responsibilities, prevent repeating past failures, and protect banks and shareholders from significant losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024