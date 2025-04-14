Miguel Borja's Late Heroics Rescue River Plate in a Thrilling Draw

Miguel Borja emerged as the hero for River Plate with a last-minute header that secured a 1-1 draw against Talleres at the Estadio Monumental in the Argentine Primera Division Apertura tournament. The match saw River pushing hard for a win but struggling to find their rhythm in front of the goal.

Talleres took the lead early in the second half when substitute Valentin Depietri made an impact with a splendid solo effort, evading defenders and slotting the ball past River Plate's goalkeeper, Franco Armani, in the 50th minute.

As the clock ticked down, River pressed for an equaliser. Despite attacking efforts and Franco Mastantuono hitting the woodwork, it was Miguel Borja who delivered, securing a vital draw with his late goal from Gonzalo Montiel's cross. The result leaves River fourth in Group B, while Talleres sit ninth.

(With inputs from agencies.)