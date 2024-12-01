India Calls for Balanced Approach in Global Plastic Pollution Negotiations

At the final plenary of the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-5) in Busan, Korea, India highlighted the significant challenge posed by plastic pollution, asserting it cannot be solved by a single nation. The Ministry of Environment underscored the need for a globally binding resolution, honoring efforts leading to consensus at INC-5.

India, with its 1.4 billion population, reiterated its commitment to tackling plastic pollution, citing domestic measures like banning certain plastics and promoting sustainable packaging. While recognizing plastics' vital role in societal and sectoral development, India called for a balance between environmental protection and sustainable development, especially for developing countries.

India urged further negotiations to reflect all member states' recommendations and stressed that consensus should underpin amendments. Expressing concerns over scope, regulation, and financial implications in the framework, India advocated for national-driven implementation and a dedicated multilateral fund to support developing countries.

