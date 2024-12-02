Debate Ignites Over India's Declining Population Concerns

In a recent address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed alarm over India's declining population, noting that modern population science suggests a society faces extinction if its fertility rate drops below 2.1. He advocated for a fertility rate higher than two or three to ensure societal sustainability.

His remarks have stirred political discourse, with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioning Bhagwat's plans to support larger families, asking if financial incentives would be provided. Owaisi's comments highlight the ongoing debate on population control within India.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar noted a contradiction within the broader Sangh and BJP rhetoric, pointing out the inconsistency of advocating for population growth while criticizing communities perceived to be growing in number. The conflicting statements showcase the complexity of India's population policies.

