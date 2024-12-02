Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over India's Declining Population Concerns

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's comments on India's declining population and fertility rates prompt political leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi and Tariq Anwar to weigh in, questioning the inconsistencies in the stance of RSS and BJP regarding population growth among different communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:00 IST
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a recent address, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat expressed alarm over India's declining population, noting that modern population science suggests a society faces extinction if its fertility rate drops below 2.1. He advocated for a fertility rate higher than two or three to ensure societal sustainability.

His remarks have stirred political discourse, with AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioning Bhagwat's plans to support larger families, asking if financial incentives would be provided. Owaisi's comments highlight the ongoing debate on population control within India.

Congress leader Tariq Anwar noted a contradiction within the broader Sangh and BJP rhetoric, pointing out the inconsistency of advocating for population growth while criticizing communities perceived to be growing in number. The conflicting statements showcase the complexity of India's population policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

