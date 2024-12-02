Left Menu

Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests

The Winter Session of Parliament resumes Monday, focusing on critical bills amidst disruption over the Adani issue. Opposition leaders are strategizing ahead of the discussions, with key figures expected to present bills on crucial sectors. The session had previously faced adjournments due to protests.

Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests
The Winter Session of Parliament, initially marred by adjournments due to disruptions, is set to resume on Monday at 11 a.m. as both Houses look to discuss crucial legislative matters. Opposition protests have centered on the Adani issue and regional violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Meeting prior to the reopening, leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered at the Parliament House office for strategic discussions. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has requested an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to address allegations against the Adani Group.

Prominent legislative items on Monday's agenda include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, expected to be introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill aims to modify various Acts related to banking regulations, seeking consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Additional legislation concerning railways and coastal shipping will also be presented.

