Parliament Resumes: Key Bills and Discussions on the Table Amid Protests

The Winter Session of Parliament, initially marred by adjournments due to disruptions, is set to resume on Monday at 11 a.m. as both Houses look to discuss crucial legislative matters. Opposition protests have centered on the Adani issue and regional violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

Meeting prior to the reopening, leaders of the INDIA bloc, including Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, gathered at the Parliament House office for strategic discussions. Congress MP Manickam Tagore has requested an Adjournment Motion in the Lok Sabha to address allegations against the Adani Group.

Prominent legislative items on Monday's agenda include the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, expected to be introduced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The bill aims to modify various Acts related to banking regulations, seeking consideration and passage in the Lok Sabha. Additional legislation concerning railways and coastal shipping will also be presented.

(With inputs from agencies.)