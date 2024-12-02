Rescue Efforts Intensify as Mudslide Traps Seven in Tiruvannamalai

A devastating mudslide in Tiruvannamalai, triggered by relentless heavy rain, has left seven individuals feared trapped on Monday. The tragic incident has prompted urgent rescue operations in the district.

A 30-member team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is actively engaged in the rescue mission, utilizing hydraulic lifts to aid their efforts, according to sources.

The situation remains fluid, with more information from officials expected soon. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)