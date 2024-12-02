Left Menu

Uttarakhand Forests Embrace AI for Sustainable Conservation

In a pioneering move, the Uttarakhand Forest Department employs AI for enhanced forest management. Initially piloted in the Garhwal Division, AI aids in biodiversity conservation, sustainable management, and climate impact analysis. This tech-driven approach aims to revolutionize traditional forest planning across Uttarakhand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:07 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:07 IST
Uttarakhand Forests Embrace AI for Sustainable Conservation
Representivate Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has embarked on a pioneering journey, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into forest management plans to enhance sustainability and conservation efforts. In a trial run within the Garhwal Forest Division, the Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, reports promising outcomes from this tech-driven initiative.

AI has been employed in crafting a working plan for the Garhwal Forest Division, producing encouraging initial results. The AI system provides extensive analysis and management prescriptions centered on biodiversity conservation and sustainable forest management. It also addresses the challenges posed by climate change, a critical factor given Uttarakhand's diverse forest landscapes spanning from tropical to alpine regions.

Traditionally, forest management plans are developed through exhaustive ground exercises every ten years, detailing biodiversity and wildlife data, watershed areas, and potential threats. These comprehensive plans are subject to central government approval, in line with Supreme Court directives. However, with AI, the Uttarakhand Forest Department can now offer detailed analysis of ecosystems and prioritize species, areas, and silviculturist methods, improving forest stability assessment. Post-success, the department intends to extend this AI application across other forest divisions statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024