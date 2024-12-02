Uttarakhand Forests Embrace AI for Sustainable Conservation

The Uttarakhand Forest Department has embarked on a pioneering journey, integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) into forest management plans to enhance sustainability and conservation efforts. In a trial run within the Garhwal Forest Division, the Chief Conservator of Forest, Sanjiv Chaturvedi, reports promising outcomes from this tech-driven initiative.

AI has been employed in crafting a working plan for the Garhwal Forest Division, producing encouraging initial results. The AI system provides extensive analysis and management prescriptions centered on biodiversity conservation and sustainable forest management. It also addresses the challenges posed by climate change, a critical factor given Uttarakhand's diverse forest landscapes spanning from tropical to alpine regions.

Traditionally, forest management plans are developed through exhaustive ground exercises every ten years, detailing biodiversity and wildlife data, watershed areas, and potential threats. These comprehensive plans are subject to central government approval, in line with Supreme Court directives. However, with AI, the Uttarakhand Forest Department can now offer detailed analysis of ecosystems and prioritize species, areas, and silviculturist methods, improving forest stability assessment. Post-success, the department intends to extend this AI application across other forest divisions statewide.

(With inputs from agencies.)