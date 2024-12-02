Left Menu

Delhi Airport's New Passenger Processing Enclosures: A Timely Initiative

Delhi Airport introduces special enclosures for smoother passenger processing amid flight delays due to fog, weather, or technical issues. Security protocols are relaxed, and new facilities at terminal points improve efficiency. The initiative significantly reduces boarding time, enhancing passenger experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:54 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has launched dedicated enclosures to streamline passenger processing for flights delayed or canceled due to adverse weather conditions or technical glitches. The initiative, led by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), allows passengers to return to the terminal efficiently by relaxing certain security measures.

The enclosures, located at bus boarding gates and aerobridges across all terminals, aim to facilitate smoother transitions. Ranging from 250 to 450 square meters, they can accommodate up to 120 passengers at a time. Essential amenities like toilets and vending machines are also being incorporated to ensure passenger comfort.

Only airline staff can accompany passengers into these secure areas as they undergo CISF screening. This measure bypasses the lengthy standard security process, reducing the standard re-boarding time from 2.5 hours to minutes. DIAL CEO, Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, emphasized the initiative's role in enhancing airport efficiency and passenger experience, particularly during tumultuous conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

