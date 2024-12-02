Kerala on High Alert: Authorities Ramp Up Preparedness Ahead of Intense Rains
Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasizes the vigilant monitoring of the state's weather conditions by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) as intense rains loom. Four NDRF teams are deployed, and relief camps are operational to tackle the situation, with heightened alerts specifically for northern Malabar.
- Country:
- India
Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, announced on Monday that the state is vigilantly monitoring the current weather conditions under the leadership of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Continuous communication is being maintained across all districts with officials, allowing them to focus on disaster management efforts.
Rajan noted that while rainfall is diminishing in some areas, security measures remain strong. Four NDRF teams have been dispatched, with two situated at Sabarimala where pilgrims have been issued specific instructions. Additionally, two relief camps are now operational.
Rainfall in northern Malabar is expected to increase. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in four districts, warning of extremely heavy rains. Educational institutions in Wayanad will be closed in view of the alert.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- red alert
- SDMA
- heavy rainfall
- NDRF
- disaster management
- Malabar
- IMD
- weather alert
- relief camps
ALSO READ
Odisha Sets Example in Disaster Management with Improved Early Warning Systems
Odisha: Pioneering Disaster Management with Early Warning Systems
NDRF Leads Emergency Mock Drill in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi
CRPF Hosts Free Medical Camp as NDRF Leads Safety Drill in Jammu & Kashmir
NDRF Gears Up for Predicted Storms in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry