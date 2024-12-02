Left Menu

Kerala on High Alert: Authorities Ramp Up Preparedness Ahead of Intense Rains

Kerala's Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasizes the vigilant monitoring of the state's weather conditions by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) as intense rains loom. Four NDRF teams are deployed, and relief camps are operational to tackle the situation, with heightened alerts specifically for northern Malabar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:33 IST
Kerala on High Alert: Authorities Ramp Up Preparedness Ahead of Intense Rains
Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's Revenue Minister, K Rajan, announced on Monday that the state is vigilantly monitoring the current weather conditions under the leadership of the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). Continuous communication is being maintained across all districts with officials, allowing them to focus on disaster management efforts.

Rajan noted that while rainfall is diminishing in some areas, security measures remain strong. Four NDRF teams have been dispatched, with two situated at Sabarimala where pilgrims have been issued specific instructions. Additionally, two relief camps are now operational.

Rainfall in northern Malabar is expected to increase. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a red alert in four districts, warning of extremely heavy rains. Educational institutions in Wayanad will be closed in view of the alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024