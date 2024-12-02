Farooq Abdullah and Congress Leaders Voice Concerns Over Religious Discrimination and Court Orders

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah has raised concerns about the safety and security of Muslims, emphasizing that discrimination based on religion contradicts constitutional guarantees. The former Chief Minister urged the Indian government to ensure equal treatment for Muslims, highlighting recent controversies over religious sites.

Abdullah criticized the ruling BJP-led government's actions, warning that undermining the Constitution could have severe consequences for the country's integrity. Addressing the media, he urged decisive steps to ensure fair treatment of the 24 crore Muslim population, urging an end to discriminatory policies that foster fear.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Imran Masood has called for the Supreme Court to address lower courts' decisions to allow surveys at religious places, citing fears of ensuing anarchy. Masood and other Congress leaders have petitioned the Supreme Court to enforce the Places of Worship Act of 1991, urging state adherence and prevention of further unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)