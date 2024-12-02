Left Menu

Revolutionizing Finance: FinBox's Groundbreaking CDP for Real-Time Insights

India's leading credit infrastructure company, FinBox, has launched an Account Aggregator-based Customer Data Platform (CDP). This platform enables real-time access to customer data, facilitating precise financial assessments beyond underwriting. It revolutionizes decision-making for banks and NBFCs by integrating data for actionable insights and improved customer engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:35 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:35 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move for the financial sector, India-based FinBox has unveiled an innovative Account Aggregator-based Customer Data Platform (CDP). This new technology promises to deliver extensive customer data analysis, enabling banks and NBFCs to gain actionable insights in real-time, thus improving their financial assessment capabilities beyond traditional underwriting processes.

Customer data fragmentation and stale information have long plagued financial institutions, hindering strategic revenue generation efforts. The AA CDP by FinBox offers a solution by automating decision-making rules and creating customer cohorts. This advancement unlocks diverse use cases, such as early warning systems, portfolio monitoring, and cross-selling opportunities, increasing revenue potential.

Rajat Deshpande, CEO & Co-Founder of FinBox, highlights the transformative impact of account aggregation on building data-rich workflows. The platform acts like a cerebral cortex for financial institutions by integrating multiple data sources to identify patterns and opportunities swiftly. This evolution is crucial, given the fierce competition in the digitized financial market, where personalized offerings at scale are essential for business success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024