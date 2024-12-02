Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Festival 2024 Begins with Prequel Events

The Krishnaveni Sangeetha Neerajanam Festival 2024, an iconic celebration of Andhra Pradesh’s classical music and cultural traditions, kicked off with Prequel Events on December 1, 2024. Held at prominent locations across the state, these events, organized by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, set the stage for the much-awaited main festival in Vijayawada from December 6 to 8, 2024.

Srikakulam: Spiritual Melodies at Arasavalli

The sacred Sri Suryanarayana Swamy Temple in Arasavalli witnessed an enchanting performance by Smt. Manda Sudharani and her group. The event, presided over by dignitaries including Shri Gondu Shankar Rao, MLA, attracted over 300 attendees, blending the temple's spiritual aura with the soulful strains of classical music.

Rajamahendravaram: Celebrating Heritage at Anam Kalakendram

At Anam Kalakendram, Thulasi Viswanath and her group delivered a mesmerizing performance to an audience of 750 people, highlighting the city’s vibrant cultural heritage. Local luminaries, including the Principal of Rajahmundry Music College and Municipal Corporation officials, graced the event, celebrating the region’s artistic legacy.

Mangalagiri: Devotional Music at Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple

The serene Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple hosted an intimate gathering of 100 attendees, with artists Shri Malladi Narayana Sarma and Shri Malladi Yamuna Raman presenting devotional compositions centered on Narasimha Swamy Krithis. Esteemed guests, including Smt. Krishnaveni, Principal of Ghantasala Govt. Music College, enhanced the event's significance.

Ahobilam: Classical Tunes in Historic Surroundings

The historic Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Ahobilam was the backdrop for a spellbinding performance by Kumari Deepika Varadarajan and her team. The event, attended by MLA Bhuma Akhila Priya and District Collector Smt. Rajakumari Ganiya, drew 250 attendees and featured classical compositions that resonated within the temple’s sacred ambiance.

Tirupati: Grand Celebration of Annamacharya Kritis

At Sri Padmavathi Mahila Vishwa Vidyalayam’s Indira Priyadarshini Auditorium, renowned musicians Vidwan Sri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad and Vidushi Smt. Bullemma enthralled an audience of over 1,000 students and enthusiasts. Presided over by MLA Arani Srinivasulu, the event celebrated Annamacharya Kritis, blending traditional music with the youthful energy of the audience.

A Platform for Music Tourism and Cultural Integration

The Prequel Events spotlighted Andhra Pradesh’s rich musical and cultural traditions while fostering youth engagement through Music Tourism. The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Tourism’s vision of integrating India’s cultural heritage with tourism to create an immersive experience for visitors.

Main Festival in Vijayawada: A Cultural Extravaganza

The grand festival will be held from December 6 to 8, 2024, across Tummalapalli Kalakshetram Auditorium, Durga Ghat, and Kanaka Durga Temple in Vijayawada. Attendees can look forward to:

Soulful performances by celebrated musicians.

Regional cuisine, handicrafts, and handlooms, offer a holistic cultural immersion.

Themed events emphasise the timeless connection between music, devotion, and India’s cultural legacy.

The Ministry of Tourism invites music enthusiasts, tourists, and locals to experience this unparalleled celebration of music, culture, and devotion in Vijayawada.