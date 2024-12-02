EPFO Enhances Investments and IT Systems to Boost Member Services

Retirement fund body EPFO has invested Rs 34,207.93 crore in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) during the April-October period of this fiscal year, Parliament was informed on Monday.

In a detailed response to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Shobha Karandlaje, revealed that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has significantly ramped up its investments, with a total of Rs 57,184.24 crore allocated to ETFs overall.

With a focus on modernizing its infrastructure, EPFO has implemented the Centralized IT Enabled System (CITES) 2.01, designed by C-DAC, to streamline claim processing and enhance the efficiency of member services.

(With inputs from agencies.)