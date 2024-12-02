Left Menu

Mandatory Power Tariff Hike Looms in Kerala Amidst Economic Strains

Kerala's power minister, K Krishnankutty, announced an impending hike in electricity rates due to a decline in domestic production and rising costs of external procurement. This move has faced criticism from opposition leader V D Satheesan, who blames inefficiencies and rising debts of the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for the increase.

Kerala is bracing for an increase in electricity rates, according to Power Minister K Krishnankutty, who cited a drop in domestic power production as a key factor.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission will review evidence before deciding on the rate hike, aimed at addressing procurement costs and operational expenses.

Opposition leader V D Satheesan criticized the hike, attributing it to the mishandling and rising debt of the Kerala State Electricity Board.

