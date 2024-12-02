Anantnag Police Seize Crore-Worth Property in Anti-Terrorism Crackdown

Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action by attaching a Rs 5 crore residential property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The property, belonging to suspected UAPA violator Firdous Ahmad Bhat, is part of ongoing efforts to tackle unlawful activities in the region.

In a major operation executed in accordance with all legal processes, the police seized the double-storied home located in Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara. Anantnag authorities carried out the attachment under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following links to case FIR No. 57/2024 from the Mattan police station. A police team, accompanied by an executive magistrate, ensured proper legal adherence throughout the process.

This property attachment represents a pivotal moment in combating subversive activities, reflecting Anantnag Police's dedication to safeguarding national security. Anantnag Police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating threats and maintaining city peace in collaboration with other agencies, emphasizing strict actions against those undermining national integrity.

