Left Menu

Anantnag Police Seize Crore-Worth Property in Anti-Terrorism Crackdown

Anantnag police have attached a high-value property linked to a UAPA accused, marking a significant step in counter-terrorism efforts. The residence, belonging to Firdous Ahmad Bhat, is valued at Rs 5 crore, and its attachment highlights law enforcement's resolve in curbing unlawful activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 20:50 IST
Anantnag Police Seize Crore-Worth Property in Anti-Terrorism Crackdown
The attached property (Pic/J&K Police). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anantnag Police in Jammu and Kashmir have taken decisive action by attaching a Rs 5 crore residential property under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The property, belonging to suspected UAPA violator Firdous Ahmad Bhat, is part of ongoing efforts to tackle unlawful activities in the region.

In a major operation executed in accordance with all legal processes, the police seized the double-storied home located in Hugam Lonepora, Srigufwara. Anantnag authorities carried out the attachment under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, following links to case FIR No. 57/2024 from the Mattan police station. A police team, accompanied by an executive magistrate, ensured proper legal adherence throughout the process.

This property attachment represents a pivotal moment in combating subversive activities, reflecting Anantnag Police's dedication to safeguarding national security. Anantnag Police reaffirmed their commitment to eliminating threats and maintaining city peace in collaboration with other agencies, emphasizing strict actions against those undermining national integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024