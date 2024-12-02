Left Menu

Himachal's Infrastructure Boom: New Bus Stands, Mandi, and Roads Unveiled

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the Dhalli bus stand and laid the foundation for a Rs 36 crore modernization of Dhalli Sabzi Mandi, criticizing the previous BJP government's lack of budget allocation for infrastructure. The state now prioritizes road projects and farmer support amidst recovery from monsoon damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 21:31 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 21:31 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards enhancing infrastructure, Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated the new Dhalli bus stand in Shimla, while Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri joined him to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 36 crore Dhalli Sabzi Mandi modernization project.

CM Sukhu criticized the former BJP administration for inadequate budget allocations, accusing them of focusing on electoral gains rather than development. He announced state-backed funding to ensure project completion and also revealed plans for a modern HRTC workshop worth Rs 24 crore.

Further emphasizing infrastructural advancements, Sukhu announced the future-ready Parwanoo-Shimla highway and Asia's tallest bridge, while inaugurating a new community center in Sanjauli. Despite significant monsoon damages, the state committed Rs 4,500 crore in relief efforts and support for apple growers, boosting market intervention schemes and enhancing storage facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

