Ayush Ministry's Decade of Innovation: Leading Global Traditional Medicine

The Ministry of Ayush has marked a transformative journey over the past decade, emerging as a global frontrunner in traditional medicine. Founded in 2014, it flourished under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership, driving key advancements in public health and aligning with global goals like the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Minister of State Shripad Yesso Naik highlighted significant growth in the Ayush sector. The expansion includes over 755,780 practitioners and an extensive educational infrastructure with 886 undergraduate and 251 postgraduate colleges. Integration into mainstream healthcare is further demonstrated by 3,844 Ayush hospitals and 36,848 dispensaries nationwide.

Recent developments include the inauguration of three state-of-the-art satellite centers of National Institutes of Ayush, adding capacity for 400 students and 550 hospital beds. The Ayush Research Portal hosts over 43,000 studies, underscoring its commitment to evidence-based healthcare solutions, particularly seen in COVID-19 treatments like AYUSH-64 and collaborative research efforts.

International Day of Yoga has expanded its reach, promoting India's cultural heritage on a massive scale. Additionally, initiatives such as the nationwide 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' campaign mobilize thousands of volunteers to elevate health awareness and preventive healthcare based on Ayurveda, seeking Guinness World Records to highlight India's innovative spirit.

Amidst a global push to position India at the forefront of holistic healthcare, the Ministry of Ayush continues to innovate, ensuring quality, safety, and accessibility while driving global engagement and research expansion. India's dedication to integrating traditional wisdom with modern outreach underscores its pursuit of sustainable healthcare solutions.

