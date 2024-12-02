Left Menu

Amaravathi Transformation: CRDA Unveils Rs 11,467 Crore Development Plan

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), chaired by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has announced a massive Rs 11,467 crore development initiative in Amaravathi. The plan includes building major infrastructure, such as trunk roads, reservoirs, and residential complexes with tenders opening soon, aiming for completion within three years.

Updated: 02-12-2024 23:57 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) on Monday announced a significant investment in Amaravathi's infrastructure with a Rs 11,467 crore development plan. The decision, made during the 41st CRDA meeting led by Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, entails inviting tenders for constructing major buildings.

Key projects include the development of 360 km of trunk roads at a cost of Rs 2,498 crore and the construction of reservoirs and a gravity canal worth Rs 1,585 crore across Pala Vagu and Kondaveeti Vagu. Residential areas for various service officers and essential amenities for returnable layouts in farmer-allotted lands will cost Rs 3,523 crore and Rs 3,859 crore respectively.

According to Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister P Narayana, the works will commence in January, and the Chief Minister has instructed that all constructions meet international standards. Criticizing the previous government's policies, Narayana emphasized a commitment to developing Amaravathi as the rightful state capital within three years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

