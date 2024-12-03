Vanuatu Urges World Court to Recognize Climate Change Harm

Vanuatu has made an impassioned plea to the United Nations' highest court, urging recognition of the damage caused by climate change and the legal obligations countries have to mitigate and address its effects. The Pacific island nation is leading an initiative, supported by over 100 countries and organizations, to seek an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice.

Ralph Regenvanu, Vanuatu's special envoy for climate change, highlighted the existential threat faced by island states that have contributed minimally to the crisis. He called for a response rooted in international law rather than political maneuvering. The hearings follow the COP29 summit, which many developing countries criticized as insufficient, despite commitments from wealthier nations to allocate $300 billion annually by 2035 to combat climate change impacts.

The court's eventual opinion, although non-binding, could significantly influence global climate litigation. Youth activist Cynthia Houniuhi from the Solomon Islands emphasized the impact of climate change on the futures of young people in island states, urging the court to act decisively. Critical testimonies from Saudi Arabia and Germany reflect differing international perspectives on climate obligation adherence and treaty integrity. The hearings are set to conclude on December 13, with a decision anticipated in 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)