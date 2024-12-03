Left Menu

Echoes from Bihar: Unveiling English Poetry Alchemy

The book 'English Poetry from Bihar', edited by Prof. Ram Bhagwan Singh, showcases the poetic prowess of 22 Bihari poets. Launched at the Press Club of India, the anthology captures the evolution and variety of English poetry from Bihar, highlighting poets like Abhay K., Avadh Bihari Lall, and Tabish Khair.

'English Poetry from Bihar' book launch at Press Club of India (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At an impressive gathering at the Press Club of India, New Delhi, on December 1st, the book 'English Poetry from Bihar', edited by Prof. Ram Bhagwan Singh, was officially launched. The event saw notable attendees, including Amod Kanth, former IPS officer and founder of NGO Prayas, and Sudhansu Ranjan, former Additional Director General for Doordarshan and Aakashvani.

The anthology, a celebration of Bihar's rich literary history, features works of 22 poets who have either written or continue to write in English. Eminent poets like Avadh Bihari Lall, who set the groundwork during 1866-1921, and contemporary voices such as Tabish Khair and Abhay K., take center stage. The collection pays homage to the considerable contributions of poets including Gurudas Mukherjee, Umeshwar Prasad, and many others.

In his remarks at the launch, poet Abhay K., who has nine poems featured in the anthology including 'Nalanda', articulated his excitement about this publication. He expressed that 'English Poetry from Bihar' is a noteworthy successor to 'The Book of Bihari Literature', sparking renewed interest in Bihari literature globally. Editor Prof. Ram Bhagwan Singh, noted for his contributions as a bilingual writer and critic, insisted the anthology is a valuable addition to literature collections.

